Wanted: Man on the run after stabbing, killing person on Fremont Street, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after a stabbing on Fremont Street Wednesday night.

Just before midnight, officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2100 block of Fremont Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with stab wounds on the sidewalk.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the man was walking past another man when a fight broke out. Police said they were physical with each other, leading to the suspect stabbing the man and running away.

Officers said the suspect was gone before they arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or through this link.