LVMPD looking for 'dangerous' intruder wanted for attempted sexual assault

Have you seen this man in Las Vegas?
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is asking for your help finding a 'dangerous' intruder.

On Dec. 6, 22-year-old Kalil Clark broke into an apartment located in the 4700 block of East Craig Road. Police said Clark was in a bedroom were a minor was sleeping. He ran away after being confronted by the minor's mother.

LVMPD said Clark is wanted for attempted sexual assault and battery with intent to commit sexual assault that happened June 13, 2024, in the same area.

Clark is believed to be transient in the Las Vegas Boulevard and Craig Road area.

Anyone who has any information about these incidents or Clark’s location is urged to contact detectives at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or through this link.

