Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

WANTED: Las Vegas police man they say spray-painted cop car

items.[0].image.alt
LVMPD
vandal1.PNG
vandal2.PNG
Posted at 10:01 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 01:01:43-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man who they say vandalized a patrol vehicle on Nov. 5.

The man was seen on surveillance video at about 7:20 p.m. spray painting obscenities on the vehicle, which was parked on Las Vegas Boulevard near Harmon Avenue, police said in a release sent to the media.

The man was last seen wearing a red and black long-sleeve jersey with the number 13 on the back.

Anyone with any information about the identity or whereabouts of this person of interest is urged to contact Convention Center Patrol Investigations by phone at 702-828-3204.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH