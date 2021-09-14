WANTED: Las Vegas police looking for robber who hit business on east side

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say on Sept. 10 at about 2:30 p.m. a robbery occurred at a business near the 2400 block of E. Windmill Lane near the intersection with Eastern Avenue.

The robber demanded money from the victim and left the business after receiving an undisclosed amount of currency, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect is described as being 6-foot-tall, 275 pounds and was last seen wearing a baseball hat, black mask, plaid shirt, blue jeans, and clear gloves.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.