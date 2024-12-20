Wanted: help LVMPD find the man who vandalized building in Summerlin with graffiti

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is asking for your help in finding a man who vandalized the outside of a building in Summerlin.
On Dec. 12, officers responded to the 2700 block of North Tenya Way. When they arrived on the scene, they found the outside of the building covered in graffiti.
Detectives provided these photos of the suspect and their vehicle leaving the parking lot before employees arrived at work.
Anyone who has any information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 702-828-2290 or the See Something Say Something line at 702-828-7777. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or through this link.
