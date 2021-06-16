WANTED: California homicide suspect possibly in Las Vegas, armed and dangerous

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Merced Police Department in California says Seth Lambert, 22 years old, is wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred on June 12 and possibly fled to Las Vegas.

Lambert is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

He was last known to be driving a black 2000 Toyota truck with CA license plate 7P33822.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact Detective Pinnegar at 209-388-7712 or pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org.

MPD

You can leave an anonymous tip by calling 209-385-4725 or contacting CrimeStoppers.