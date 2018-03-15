UPDATE: Man passed out with guns in car had suicidal tendencies, according to police

UPDATE MARCH 14: A man who was found with guns in his car passed out had suicidal tendencies, including suicide by cop, according to his arrest report.

Police said Jeremy Karsh had the vehicle running when they approached. The vehicle was also parked out of alignment with the parking space lines.

Police said an AR-15 rifle was visible in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, along with a bottle of vodka. Karsh told police he had drunk two vodka drinks at his house and was heading to McDonald's, which was in the same shopping center where he was parked.

In addition, police found multiple ammo magazines in the vehicle and a .380 caliber handgun behind of the head rest of the back right seat, sitting on a baseball cap.

Police found a Glock 23 .40 caliber handguns tucked behind the back driver seat. There were multiple spent shell casings scattered all over the front passenger seat and some on the driver seat.

All the firearms were legally registered.

ORIGINAL STORY

Two videos showing a man passed out with a semi-automatic rifle and other guns in his vehicle in Las Vegas have gone viral.



According to Steven Gibson, who recorded the videos, the man was slumped over a steering wheel in a parking lot near a McDonald's restaurant on East Desert Inn Road.

"I came and knocked on the window several times pretty good and he never acknowledged I was there," Gibson said.

Gibson said he called 911 in order to get the man some help, but he said he never saw the guns.

"Believe me if I would have known it was what it was I never would have knocked on the window," Gibson said.

The first video shows a group of paramedics with MedicWest gathered around the car. According to Gibson, the paramedics spotted the guns and called police.





The second video shows Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers surrounding the car with guns drawn, opening the car door, and removing a handgun and semi-automatic rifle. After removing the guns, they pull the man out of the car and arrest him.

Police confirmed they did arrest 32-year-old Jeremy Karsh and retrieved a rifle and two other guns from the car.

13 Action News received the man's mug shot along with the information that he was arrested on Wednesday for driving under the influence and three counts of possession of a firearm by an intoxicated person. We are still waiting on the full arrest report.

The videos have received more than a hundred thousand of views so far and has been shared thousands of times. The Facebook post has also been shared thousands of times. The videos have sparked intense debate about whether or not the man was truly doing anything illegal and whether or not another mass shooting may have been prevented.

Nevada law states you cannot operate a gun while intoxicated.

According to the current law, you cannot carry a loaded long gun or loaded rifle in your vehicle but you can carry the guns if they are unloaded. Officers suggest it is best to carry them in your trunk or a case. When it comes to handguns there is currently no law on the books.



