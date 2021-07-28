VIDEO: North Las Vegas police rescue baby from hot vehicle while father gambles

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was arrested in North Las Vegas last month after police officers rescued a baby from inside of a vehicle.

A person who parked next to the vehicle called police. It is not known how long the child was left unattended.

In the video, a police sergeant can be seen giving water to the screaming baby.

32-year-old Mitchel Hooks was arrested. He is facing charges of child abuse and leaving an unattended child in a car.

He was reportedly gambling in a nearby casino. The temperature was 100 degrees at the time of the incident.

Hooks posted bail on July 17. He is due in court on Aug. 31.