Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Vermont teen wanted for attempted murder arrested in Nevada

Being held in Las Vegas
items.[0].image.alt
Pixabay
PAIR OF HANDCUFFS
Posted at 12:51 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 15:51:02-04

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A 19-year-old man wanted in Vermont for the attempted murder of two women has been apprehended by police in Nevada, according to authorities.

The Northfield Police Department said Saturday that Aleksander Cherkasov was located in Mesquite, Nevada, with his mother, who had been helping him since he went on the run March 20.

He's been charged with two counts of attempted murder and other charges stemming from an argument with his girlfriend that day in Northfield.

Cherkasov remains in custody in Las Vegas, pending extradition to Vermont. It couldn't be determined if he has a lawyer.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH