Vermont teen wanted for attempted murder arrested in Nevada

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A 19-year-old man wanted in Vermont for the attempted murder of two women has been apprehended by police in Nevada, according to authorities.

The Northfield Police Department said Saturday that Aleksander Cherkasov was located in Mesquite, Nevada, with his mother, who had been helping him since he went on the run March 20.

He's been charged with two counts of attempted murder and other charges stemming from an argument with his girlfriend that day in Northfield.

Cherkasov remains in custody in Las Vegas, pending extradition to Vermont. It couldn't be determined if he has a lawyer.