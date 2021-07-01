Vegas police warn public of ongoing robberies, carjackings by select group

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public's assistance to identify those involved in an ongoing robbery and carjacking series in the valley.

Authorities say the incidents involve multiple men identified as males ranging from 16-20 years old, thin build and armed with guns.

Detectives are seeking the public's help to identify this suspect who is related to an on-going robbery and carjacking series. If you recognize him, please contact police. Click here for more: https://t.co/Y8qJTzgbqw#BREAKING #LVMPD #LasVegas @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/4URfrBQwJ7 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 1, 2021

These individuals are generally targeting victims arriving at their homes and parking their cars.

As the person exits their vehicle, a group of three to five individuals wearing dark clothing and masks then immediately approach the person while armed.

Police say the group then orders the person to give up their property and vehicle keys. Once the person complies, the group then leaves the area with the items followed by a second vehicle, which is likely stolen.

Detectives urge anyone with further information on the group to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.