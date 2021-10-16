Vegas police investigate deadly shooting overnight near Spring Mountain, Decatur

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are investigating a deadly shooting overnight.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a 9-1-1 call of a shooting on West Drake Circle, not far from Spring Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard, shortly before 1 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

His identity and cause of death will be released by the coroner's office.

Police believe the man was in the area to meet with another person about an ongoing dispute and say the shooter left the area before officers arrived.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofnv.com.



