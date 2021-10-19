Watch
Vegas police: Death of person in custody under investigation

Posted at 4:52 PM, Oct 19, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say the death of a reportedly combative person while in police custody is under investigation.

A police statement said the person became unresponsive Monday after being handcuffed by officers responding to a report of a person in a business' bathroom acting erratically.

According to the statement, officers immediately removed the handcuffs and medical personnel began rendering aid but that the person was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The statement said the person's identity and the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

