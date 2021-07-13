Watch
Vegas police: Deadly shooting under investigation near Sahara, Maryland

Steve Smallwood/13 Action News
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 16:45:59-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting in the east part of town Tuesday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports the shooting took place in the 1700 block of Karen Avenue, near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway, at about 10:40 a.m.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at that location and say they located a male suffering from gunshot wounds who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

