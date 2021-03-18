Menu

Vegas PD: Man shot, killed in fight over money with family

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's headquarters in Las Vegas, NV in Sept. 2020
Posted at 11:23 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 14:23:57-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly fight in the east part of town from Wednesday evening.

Authorities were called to a home in the 2100 block of Houston Drive, near Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard, at about 9:35 p.m. with reports of a person who was not responsive.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says arriving officers found a man who was down in a backyard and later pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

Police said the man was in an argument with a family member over money, according to their investigation. And a fight ensued when the argument escalated.

At some point, a person involved in the scuffle with the man pulled out a gun and shot him.

The LVMPD said no initial arrests have been in the incident.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

