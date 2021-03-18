Vegas PD: Man shot, killed in fight over money with family

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly fight in the east part of town from Wednesday evening.

Authorities were called to a home in the 2100 block of Houston Drive, near Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard, at about 9:35 p.m. with reports of a person who was not responsive.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says arriving officers found a man who was down in a backyard and later pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

Police said the man was in an argument with a family member over money, according to their investigation. And a fight ensued when the argument escalated.

At some point, a person involved in the scuffle with the man pulled out a gun and shot him.

The LVMPD said no initial arrests have been in the incident.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.