Vegas PD: House party turns into deadly drive-by shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting that happened during the overnight hours on Sunday.

Officers report they were called to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Beesley Drive, near Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane, just before 1 a.m.

Homicide detectives say five men were refused entry to an ongoing house at that location. A short time later they returned and started shooting while driving by the residence.

A woman was shot and killed in the incident while two other people were also shot and took themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No further immediate information was shared by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Anyone with further information on the incident was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.