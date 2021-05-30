Vegas PD: Homicide investigation underway on East Charleston Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police report a deadly shooting occurred Sunday afternoon in the east part of town.

Authorities responded to 3995 East Charleston Boulevard, west of Lamb Boulevard, at about 11 a.m. with reports of gunfire.

Arriving officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound at that location. The man was then transported to the University Medical Center where he later died.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer says his team is taking over the investigation and will brief the media at 1:15 p.m.

