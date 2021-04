LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a double shooting Monday morning.

Officers responded to an incident around 11:30 a.m. that involved two people shot in the 2800 block of Cedar Avenue, north of U.S. 95 and east of Eastern Avenue.

Both were transported to area hospitals in unknown conditions, according to police.

There was one person outstanding from the scene with authorities not immediately releasing any further information.