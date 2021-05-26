Vegas PD: 2 men wanted in attempted robbery of pregnant woman near Palace Station hotel-casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating an attempted robbery incident that involved a pregnant woman in the central part of town earlier this month.

On May 16, at about 12:40 a.m. a pregnant woman parked her vehicle in an alley near her home in the 2500 block of Teddy Drive, near Sahara Avenue. As she exited her vehicle, police say she was approached by two unidentified men armed with handguns.

The men attempted to rob the woman but were scared off after she screamed for help, according to police.

On May 16, a pregnant female parked her vehicle in an alley near her residence at Sahara/Teddy Dr. As she exited, two unidentified males armed with handguns attempted to rob her but were scared off after she screamed for help. Anyone with any info is urged to 702-828-2639. pic.twitter.com/hwjQzW6RZE — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 26, 2021

Authorities described the first man as a Black man, standing approximately 5-foot, 4-inches tall, weighing about 125 pounds, and was last seen wearing Black jeans and a blue jacket.

The second man in question was described by police as a Black man, standing approximately 5-foot, 4-inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with further information on this incident or the whereabouts of the described men was used to contact police at 702-828-2639 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.