Vegas PD: 1 dead in gang-related shooting at Lorenzi Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting at Lorenzi Park from over the weekend.

Authorities say they received multiple reports of gunfire at the park, located at 3343 W. Washington Ave., on Sept. 25 at about 7:45 p.m.

Arriving officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound who was pronounced deceased at the scene with another person taken to Valley Hospital by a private vehicle with non-life-threatening wounds, according to police.

The investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section indicates that there was a social gathering at the park with numerous people and a fight broke out.

Evidence at the scene indicates several people began shooting at each other and the incident appears to be gang-related, according to the LVMPD.