Vegas mother accused of shooting her son to appear in court

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The mother accused of shooting her 3-year-old son late last year is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday.
RELATED: Arrest report: Mother pulled trigger of gun before son's death
In her last appearance, 24-year-old Jasmin Vargas was appointed a public defender.
Police say in December, she pointed the gun in the direction of two children and pulled the trigger.
Her 3-year-old son, identified as John, was shot in the head and died.
Vargas faces two counts of child abuse and neglect.