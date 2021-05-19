Vegas mother accused of shooting her son to appear in court

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The mother accused of shooting her 3-year-old son late last year is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday.

In her last appearance, 24-year-old Jasmin Vargas was appointed a public defender.

Police say in December, she pointed the gun in the direction of two children and pulled the trigger.

Her 3-year-old son, identified as John, was shot in the head and died.

Vargas faces two counts of child abuse and neglect.