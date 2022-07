LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Clark County Fire Department responded to a vacant bus on fire at a Vinyl shop near Boulder Hwy & Sahara.

The bus, which appeared to formerly be for commercial use, was parked and unoccupied at this time.

The fire from the bus reportedly spread to a nearby tree as well.

CCFD says there were no injuries, but the bus is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.