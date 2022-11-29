Watch Now
USPS searching for multiple people who robbed carrier in Henderson

USPS
Posted at 3:41 PM, Nov 29, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The United States Postal Service is looking for multiple people after a U.S. Postal Service Letter Carrier was robbed.

USPS says the robbery happened around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 at 10 Rue De Parc in Henderson.

Information provided by the public will be kept secret, and if it leads to the arrest and conviction of the criminals, a prize of up to $50,000 may be offered according to a release.

The suspects in this robbery were armed with firearms. Armed robbery of a United States Postal Service employee is a federal felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison USPS says.

USPS warns the public against taken action to apprehend the pictured person below themselves.

Those with information regarding the invident are urged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 3891573.

