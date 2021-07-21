Watch
US postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Summerlin; reward offered

Posted at 12:19 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 15:26:46-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in Las Vegas to one of its workers this week.

A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in the 9900 block of Trailwood Drive, near Town Center Drive and Village Center Circle, at about 4:10 p.m. on Monday.

A spokesperson for the postal service says the two people involved in the robbery are considered armed and dangerous as the company is offering a reward of up to $10.000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the two.

If anyone has any information about the incident they have been urged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 referencing case No. 3428956.

The postal service also says for those to not attempt to apprehend the robbers on their own but to contact authorities.

