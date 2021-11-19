Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

US judge in Nevada hears testimony on firing squad execution

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - This this March 2021, file photo provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows convicted mass murderer Zane Floyd, an inmate at Ely State Prison. Advocates seeking clemency for Floyd, whose execution date has been postponed by courts in Nevada have released written and video pleas for top state officials to commute his death sentence to life in prison without parole. Attorneys for Floyd argue in documents released Tuesday, Aug. 10 that a state court jury that sentenced Floyd to death never considered whether he suffered brain damage and shouldn't be executed. He faces lethal injection for killing four people and wounding a fifth at a Las Vegas grocery store in 1999. (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File)
Nevada Execution Clemency
Posted at 7:07 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 22:11:30-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A physician testifying as an expert in a condemned Nevada inmate's bid not to be put to death told a federal judge Thursday that execution by firing squad would be quick and "relatively painless."

However, Nevada law doesn't allow inmates to be shot and the method isn't being considered in Zane Michael Floyd's case.

RELATED: US judge in Vegas begins hearings on Nevada execution plan

Still, Floyd's attorneys have to offer an alternate method while they ask U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware II to find the state's lethal injection plan unconstitutional.

They argue the procedure drawn up by state prison officials and its never-before-used combination of drugs would produce an agonizing death.

Hearings resume in mid-December.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH