US amends Capitol siege charges against 2 arrested in Vegas

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Court records show that Nathaniel DeGrave of Las Vegas pleaded not guilty Monday to the revised charges and Ronald Sandlin, who lives near Memphis, pleaded not guilty Sept. 21. Prosecutors allege that Sandlin and DeGrave conspired beginning in December 2020 to interfere with the peaceful transition of presidential power. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Posted at 10:43 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 01:43:29-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., have amended criminal charges against a Tennessee man and a Nevada resident who were arrested in Las Vegas in January and accused of violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Court records show that Nathaniel DeGrave of Las Vegas pleaded not guilty Monday to the revised charges and Ronald Sandlin, who lives near Memphis, pleaded not guilty Sept. 21.

Prosecutors allege that Sandlin and DeGrave conspired beginning in December 2020 to interfere with the peaceful transition of presidential power.

Both remain in federal custody pending a court date in Washington on Oct. 21. A lawyer representing DeGrave declined to comment on Tuesday.

An attorney representing Sandlin did not immediately respond to messages.

