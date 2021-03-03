UNLV police seek man suspected of crimes on campus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — University Police Services (UPD) says it has identified a pattern of auto burglary crimes on campus.

The crimes have occurred in various parking lots and garages throughout the UNLV Maryland Parkway campus, predominantly in the evening and overnight hours.

Police say the suspect has been identified as Jason Lee Stokes, who is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him on campus, do not approach and contact UPD emergency dispatch immediately by dialing (702) 895-3669, through the RebelSAFE app , or by utilizing one of the emergency phones located throughout campus.

UPD is actively seeking the suspect's arrest. Anyone with information should contact UPD at (702) 895-3668.

