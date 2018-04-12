LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - UNLV Police say they're looking for a man who allegedly fondled a woman near Wilbur Street and Tropicana Avenue on Wednesday.

According to police, a woman who was not associated with UNLV reported that a vehicle pulled up behind her around 9 p.m. The man then got out of the vehicle, fondled her, then returned to the vehicle and drove away from campus.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male in his 20s, about 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a thin build and a fade haircut. He was last seen driving a silver sedan.