UFC's Jon Jones guilty of misdemeanor in Vegas property case

John Locher/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2019, file photo, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones attends a news conference for the UFC 235 mixed martial arts event in Las Vegas. Former mixed martial arts champion Jones was jailed in Las Vegas early Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, after a predawn incident at Caesars Palace that police said led to his arrest on charges of domestic battery and felony damaging a vehicle. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Posted at 7:17 PM, Dec 16, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former UFC champion Jon Jones has taken a plea deal to resolve a criminal case stemming from allegations that he scuffled with his fiancée and damaged a Las Vegas police vehicle at Caesars Palace.

Jones' attorney declined to comment about Jones' no contest plea to a misdemeanor property damage charge.

A Las Vegas judge ordered Jones to pay $750 in restitution and attend anger management classes.

Jones was arrested Sept. 24 on misdemeanor domestic battery and felony damaging a vehicle charges after allegedly grabbing his fiancée by her hair and smashing his own head on the hood of a police patrol vehicle.

