Two teenagers arrested for arson after fire at Henderson park

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Two teenagers, a 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, have been arrested for third-degree arson after allegedly setting a fire at Cinnamon Ridge Park near Burkholder Boulevard and Racetrack Road in Henderson.

The fire, which damaged playground equipment, happened around 4:50 p.m. Aug. 7, according to the City of Henderson. The damage is estimated to be around $30,000.

We had a fire today at the 5–12-year playground at Cinnamon Ridge Park resulting in significant damage. This playground is closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/kk4tMWo3nw — City of Henderson (@cityofhenderson) August 8, 2021

Witnesses were able to provide a description of the teenagers and they were located less than an hour later. They were released to their parents.

The playground will be closed until further notice, says a City of Henderson spokesperson.