Two teenagers arrested for arson after fire at Henderson park

CITY OF HENDERSON
Posted at 7:53 PM, Aug 09, 2021
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Two teenagers, a 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, have been arrested for third-degree arson after allegedly setting a fire at Cinnamon Ridge Park near Burkholder Boulevard and Racetrack Road in Henderson.

The fire, which damaged playground equipment, happened around 4:50 p.m. Aug. 7, according to the City of Henderson. The damage is estimated to be around $30,000.

Witnesses were able to provide a description of the teenagers and they were located less than an hour later. They were released to their parents.

The playground will be closed until further notice, says a City of Henderson spokesperson.

