Two robberies occurred at store on Nellis Boulevard, Twain Avenue

EAST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In May, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that two robberies occurred at a convenience store located near the 3800 block of S. Nellis Boulevard.

While armed with a knife, police say the suspects demanded money from the victim. The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1: Black male, thin build, 18 to 22 years of age, and about 6’ in height.

Suspect #2: Black male, thin build, 18 to 22 years of age, and about 5’10 in height.

Anyone with information is urged by police to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward according to police.