NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are recovering from their injuries after being shot in North Las Vegas on Friday night.

NLVPD said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Bulloch Street, which is near E. Carey Avenue and N. Fifth Street.

Officers said a man in his 30s and a juvenile were taken to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details have been released, as of Saturday morning.