Two people found dead in southeast Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Homicide detectives are investigating after two people were found dead in a southeast Las Vegas home on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

At 3:34 p.m., police said a citizen called 911 to report finding the bodies at a home in the 7600 block of Constellation Street (in the area of Eastern Avenue and Eldorado Lane).

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional information was released by authorities as of this report. Lt. Ray Spencer with LVMPD's homicide section was expected to provide additional information in a press conference scheduled for 5:45 p.m.