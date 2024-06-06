Two people found dead in home near Clark County Wetlands Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A homicide investigation is underway after the bodies of two people were found in a home in east Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

Officers were initially called to the 4900 block of Droubay Drive, in a neighborhood just west of Clark County Wetlands Park, at approximately 9:41 p.m.

Police were called after "a citizen went to check on his neighbor and observed two deceased persons" inside the home, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in an initial statement on the investigation. "Officers responded and confirmed the same."

Homicide detectives were called, and the Homicide Bureau is expected to provide further details later.

Police noted there were no shot spotter alerts related to this call.

This is a developing story.