Two Las Vegas men arrested in alleged embezzlement scheme following Nevada Gaming Control Board investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Gaming Control Board has announced the disruption of an alleged embezzlement scheme that resulted in the arrest and arraignment of two co-conspirators this week.

Investigators for the board said in a news release that the investigation began in December 2022 after they were made aware of "fraudulent

cash adjustments being made at various sports wagering kiosks across multiple licensed locations through Las Vegas."

According to the release, the alleged operators of the fraudulent activity used internal information technology systems at their disposal, as employees of the licensee, to illegally add money to sports wagering kiosks, and then print and redeem fraudulent wagering vouchers. The licensee was able to use internal security to uncover the alleged criminal activity and report it to the Board. Agents of the Board’s Enforcement Division uncovered thousands of fraudulent adjustments from this one scheme.

“The Board appreciates licensees meeting their obligation to investigate and self-report potential statutory and regulatory violations, as well as alleged criminal activity,” said Kristi Torgerson, Chief of the Board’s Enforcement Division. “The Enforcement Division will continue to be aggressive in its investigations and covert operations to ensure that the gaming industry is free from criminal elements in its unending effort to safeguard the integrity of regulated gaming in Nevada.”