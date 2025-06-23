Two dead following shootings in west valley, LVMPD investigation ongoing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting near Boca Park that left two people dead on Sunday.

LVMPD responded yesterday to a call about a shooting at an apartment complex in the 9200 block of West Charleston Boulevard around 11:20 p.m. Inside an apartment, officers found a deceased woman with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officials said that during this time, another shooting was reported in the 6800 block of Sigri Street in the northwest valley. Police said a man shot himself inside a car. Responding medical personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene.

LVMPD said the two events were connected. Homicide detectives said, "the male shot his girlfriend inside the apartment and fled the scene."

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvpmd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.