LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are dead after a shooting early Friday morning in the northeast Las Vegas valley, police say.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident was reported around 5:14 a.m. in the 5300 block of East Craig Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard. Police say two people were shot and killed.

Police said no additional information was immediately available, but there will be an update later this morning.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.