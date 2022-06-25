Fire damages vacant building on Industrial Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters battled a vacant building fire on Industrial Road Friday night. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries reported during the incident.

Fire dispatchers received a number of calls from passers-by at 11:18 p.m. on Friday, June 24th, that a building was at 2448 Industrial Road had thick black smoke coming from it. When firefighters arrived on the scene, flames were starting to burn through the roof of the one-story warehouse building.

The fire was directly behind the Crazy Horse Too which was on fire a couple of weeks ago. It also appears the damage was mostly limited to one unit.

It took firefighters about an hour to bring the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A damage estimate was not available.

There were no reported injuries.