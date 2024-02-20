Trial date for accused Tupac killer Duane 'Keefe D' Davis pushed back

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The trial date for Duane "Keefe D" Davis has been pushed back.

Facing a murder charge over the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas in 1996, Davis is now scheduled to go to trial Nov. 4.

Davis' new attorney, Carl Arnold, argued that he needed more time to go over the discovery materials related to the case.

Arnold told members of the media after the brief hearing Tuesday that he's confident Davis will make bail — he'll have to put up $75,000 — and potentially qualify for house arrest.

Davis, who appeared in person Tuesday, is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.