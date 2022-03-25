Traffic shut down on Bonanza after shooting near I-15, D Street in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting near Interstate 15 and D Street in Las Vegas on Friday morning, police said.

"Officers are on scene and this is an active event," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told 13 Action News.

Traffic on Bonanza Road was shut down between F Street and Main Street. The northbound on-ramp to Interstate 15 from D Street was also closed.

Police did not immediately provide additional information about the extent of the victim's injuries.

This is a developing story.