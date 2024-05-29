Three arrested for kidnapping teen, demanding ransom after they say he stole an e-bike

LAS VEGAS (KTVN) — Three people were arrested on kidnapping charges after police say they took a 15-year-old and threatened him.

Stephen Smith, Savannah Schmitt and Christian Scarlett are all held on charges of conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the first degree.

According to the arrest reports for the suspects, Smith was selling an e-bike for roughly $4,000. On May 25 around 4 p.m. or 5 p.m., the 15-year-old come to Smith's apartment complex at 9620 W. Russell Road and asked about buying the e-bike. He took it for a test ride but then didn't return it.

Smith, Scarlett and Smith's wife Schmitt got into a white Range Rover and tried to find the person who had taken the bike. The teenager left the complex with his friends and drove to a nearby convenience store in a black Infinity sedan, where the three suspects eventually caught up with them.

The teenager told police that Smith and Scarlett got out of the Range Rover and Smith was waving a gun around at the people inside the sedan. Eventually the teenager got out of the car with his friend and got into the SUV at Smith's direction.

The suspects and the teenager drove back to the apartment complex and took the teenager into a unit. The 15-year-old was told to sit in a chair and had a pillowcase put over his head while Smith made comments and threats to and then racked the guns slide next to his head. During this time, the teenager gave Schmitt his mom's cell phone number and she called to ask for the money for the e-bike.

During this time, police had responded to the convenience store and interviewed multiple witnesses. After speaking with them as well as the teenager's parents, police identified Smith, Scarlett and Schmitt as suspects.

Police responded to the apartment, where they arrested the suspects and recovered the teeanger.