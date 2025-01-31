Third suspect arrested in connection to unlicensed medical facility in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A third suspect has been arrested in connection to an unlicensed medical facility in Las Vegas.

This comes after further investigation into a business in the 4500 block of West Oakey Boulevard and the two men accused of running it.

Police say that 54-year-old Ismael Rizo and 33-year-old Hector Cuba were providing medical services and prescriptions.

Rizo and Cuba were arrested on charges of practicing medicine without a license and furnishing dangerous drugs without a prescription.

Now, 32-year-old Carmen Corella-Redondo is also facing similar charges, including practicing medicine without a license and furnishing dangerous drugs without a prescription.

Police are looking for any victims who may have been affected by this incident to come forward.

Anyone who may have sought medical care from these individuals or has information on this incident is urged to contact detectives at 702-828-3243 or to send an email to SIS@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385- 5555 or through this link.