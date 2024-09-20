Robert Telles seeks clarification hearing over juror comments

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles convicted last month of murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German is seeking a hearing to "clarify and supplement the record."

Telles' defense team filed a motion on Monday.

In the motion, it states "the court should order a hearing to clarify juror communications" and "the court should order a hearing to clarify external sources of juror information."

This comes after several jurors spoke to a number of media outlets on how they came to a guilty verdict in Telles' trial.

Telles is represented by attorney Robert Draskovich.

Draskovich writes in the motion, "this is not an attempt to point fingers at former jurors. It was clear that throughout the course of the trial the members of the jury were conscientious, attentive and diligent."

However, Draskovich told Channel 13 on Friday his client is seeking clarification regarding juror communications and exposure to extra-judicial information.

In one example, a juror made reference to the high temperature on September 2, 2022, which the defense says was "a fact not on the record." Telles' defense further stating the jury "may have received this information from a third party or consulted the Internet."

The motion also states the same juror "alluded to pressures" felt because the Las Vegas Review-Journal signage was visible from the jury deliberation room and Jeff German was an investigative journalist.

The motion on this hearing is set to take place on October 2.

Telles was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after a minimum of 20 years served. On October 16, a judge will order additional sentencing because of enhancements to the charge.