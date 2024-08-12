LIVE UPDATES: Jury selection begins in Robert Telles' murder trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday marked the beginning of choosing a jury of his peers in the upcoming trial of former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German in September 2022.

Jaewon Jung will be in the courtroom as the process gets underway. Cameras are only allowed for the first 30 minutes. You can follow along here as that process unfolds.

What to know ahead of Robert Telles' trial for the killing of Jeff German What to know ahead of the Robert Telles murder trial A hearing is supposed to take place for about half an hour before jury selection begins. Telles is being represented by defense attorney Robert Draskovich. State prosecutors in this case are Pamela Weckerly and Christopher Hamner. The state indicated that on Monday, it is ready to begin the trial. Telles is waiving privilege assertions on German's devices. This means the trial will proceed. There is a panel of 65 potential jurors on Day One.



LIVE UPDATES

1:28 p.m. | There is a panel of 65 potential jurors today but right now, the courtroom is in brief recess as we wait for 13 more jurors to arrive.

1:25 p.m. | Both state and Telles’ team received information from RJ on Jeff German’s devices this morning.

But Telles is choosing not to challenge privilege assertions on devices meaning there will be no further analysis of the info and trial will proceed.

1:03 p.m. | Robert Telles is in a suit and tie for a hearing before jury selection for his murder trial.