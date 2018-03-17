LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A video shows a gang of teenagers viciously beating a couple of younger kids while they're on the ground at Douglas Shelby Park. People living near Lamb Boulevard and Washington Avenue say that this isn't the first time the beatings have happened.

One mother, who did not want to be identified, shared with 13 Action News the video of the beating. She says the attacks happen every day.

"Sometimes it's 10 to 30 kids," the mother said.

In another video, a bigger mob knocks two kids to the ground, then dives on top of them.

The mother told us she tried to help one of the victims of another incident.

"His lip was bleeding, he had a big lump on his head, his eye was swollen, [and] he had welts on his face," she said.

But after trying to help, the teens turned on her.

"We were threatened," she said. "They were going to come down and burn up my house."

The mother called the police and the teens scattered.

"They can see patrol coming - they hide behind the walls, they leave, and then they're back to their daily routine," she said. "They're not scared of the police."

The mother told 13 Action News that she wants more police patrols around the area.