Teenager shot and killed while walking home from party, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A teenage boy has died after being shot while walking home from a party on Sunday night, Las Vegas Metro police said.

Around 8:23 p.m., LVMPD said they received reports of a shooting in the 4700 block of Corsaire Avenue in the northeast valley. Officers responding to the scene said they found a male teenager suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.



Medical personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene.

In their initial investigation, LVMPD Homicide detectives said they learned the victim was leaving a party in the area on foot. They said a group of males was following the victim, including a suspect who police identified as 18-year-old Damian Delgado.

After a couple of blocks, police said Delgado pulled out a gun, shot the victim and then everyone in the group fled.

LVMPD said they were able to locate Delgado and he is now in custody. Delgado was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on an open murder charge.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

