Teenager dead after shooting at condo in eastern Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A teenager is dead after a shooting in eastern Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jason Johansson spoke to the media Monday evening to provide details on the investigation.

Johansson said the shooting happened in the around 4:42 p.m. in the 6100 block of Kepler Drive.

Police received reports of a shooting at a condominium in the area. When officers arrived they were directed to an upstairs apartment where they found a teenage boy, reportedly about high school age, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to UMC, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Johansson said investigation is still in the early stages, and police are in the process of interviewing the other teens that were in the condo at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.