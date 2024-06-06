SWAT team arrests 2 suspects in connection with bodies found in home near Clark County Wetlands Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A homicide investigation is underway after the bodies of two people were found in a home in east Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 5.

A week later, police have announced the arrest of two suspects in connection with the deaths.

Police say detectives were able to identify 54-year-old Guillermo Lastre and 33-year-old Danielys Fernandez as suspects.

Both were arrested Tuesday, June 11 by Metro's SWAT team, police said. They were booked into the Clark County Detention Center for two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon.

The investigation began when officers were called to the 4900 block of Droubay Drive, in a neighborhood just west of Clark County Wetlands Park, at approximately 9:41 p.m.

Police said "a citizen went to check on his neighbor and observed two deceased persons" inside the home. "Officers responded and confirmed the same."

Police later confirmed the two people had gunshot wounds when they were found.

They also noted there were no shot spotter alerts related to this call.