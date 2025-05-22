Watch Now
Suspicious death near Fremont Street prompts Metro Police investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Homicide detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a suspicious death, the department announced Thursday.

On May 20 around 10:19 a.m., LVMPD Communications received a report of a foul-smelling odor coming from a large container stored at a business location in the 100 block of North 3rd Street, near Fremont Street. When officers arrived, they found the body of a deceased individual inside the container.

Police say the suspicious nature of the discovery prompted the LVMPD Homicide Section to take over the case. They have identified 63-year-old Joseph Del Rivo as a suspect.

On May 21, 2025, detectives were alerted that Del Rivo was involved in an unrelated high-speed pursuit with the Utah Highway Patrol the day prior, which resulted in his death after he crashed.

The victim had not been publicly identified as of this report. That information is expected to be released by the Clark County coroner.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on their website at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

