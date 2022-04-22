Suspects steal 'thousands of gallons of fuel and resell,' LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has been investigating fuel thefts across the Las Vegas Valley.

Police say suspects of this crime use fraudulent credit cards and manipulate pumps to dispense thousands of gallons of stolen fuel into modified vehicles and trailers. Then, they resell the fuel or transport it out of state.

LVMPD has recently arrested Luis Gomez Medero, 41, Javier Gomez, 35, Raidel Amodor Blanco, 27, and Jose Hernandez, 48. These suspects were taken into the Clark County Detention Center for felony theft, conspiracy to commit theft and disregard for safety of persons and property, and modifying vehicles to store fuel.

LMVPD urges people to call 311 if you see vehicles storing fuel for an excessive amount of time, or see that a vehicle has been modified to steal fuel.

Anyone with any information about these types of incidents is urged to contact the Financial Crimes Section at 702-828-3483. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.