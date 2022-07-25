Suspected dog breeder arrested in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A woman in Henderson was arrested this month after police learned of allegations that she was breeding dogs.
59-year-old Lisa Madrid was found to be in violation of multiple offenses, including:
- NRS 574.100- 1. C & 1.D Provide Sustenance
- NRS 574.120- Proper air, food, shelter for confined animal (21 counts)
- HMC 7.70.200- Animal Establishment
- HMC 7.08.010C- Number animals living conditions
- HMC 7.08.010B- Excessive waste
- HMC 7.06.010- Fail to provide vet care caging
- HMC 7.06.130-Unlawful crating
She was booked into the Henderson Detention Center.