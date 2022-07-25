Suspected dog breeder arrested in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A woman in Henderson was arrested this month after police learned of allegations that she was breeding dogs.

59-year-old Lisa Madrid was found to be in violation of multiple offenses, including:

NRS 574.100- 1. C & 1.D Provide Sustenance

NRS 574.120- Proper air, food, shelter for confined animal (21 counts)

HMC 7.70.200- Animal Establishment

HMC 7.08.010C- Number animals living conditions

HMC 7.08.010B- Excessive waste

HMC 7.06.010- Fail to provide vet care caging

HMC 7.06.130-Unlawful crating

She was booked into the Henderson Detention Center.